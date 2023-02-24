trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Personal Finance

Nearly half of millennials, Gen Xers have more credit-card debt than savings

by Daniel de Visé - 02/24/23 3:09 PM ET
by Daniel de Visé - 02/24/23 3:09 PM ET
AP Photo/John Raoux
Visa and Mastercard cards are displayed in this July 2021 file photo.

Nearly half of Americans in their prime working years, ages 27 to 58, now have credit card debts that exceed the balance in their savings accounts, according to a new survey. 

Roughly 45 percent of millennials and Generation X consumers surveyed reported credit card balances greater than their savings or emergency funds, according to an annual emergency savings report released this week by Bankrate, the consumer lending site.  

The nation’s credit card debt reached a record $930 billion at the end of last year, according to an analysis by the TransUnion credit agency. And interest rates are sky-high: around 19 percent for existing accounts, 22 percent for new applicants, according to one NerdWallet estimate.  

Bottom line: “A growing number of Americans are leaning on increasingly expensive credit card debt,” said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. 

The Bankrate survey, conducted mostly in January, found that 51 percent of Americans polled have more savings than credit card debt. Thirty-six percent had more credit card debt than savings, and 13 percent reported neither savings nor credit card debt.  

The share of consumers with more credit card debt than savings is the highest Bankrate has recorded in 12 years of surveys. In January 2022, by comparison, only 22 percent of respondents reported credit card balances that exceeded their savings. 

Two-fifths of American respondents said they have less emergency savings now than a year ago, while one-quarter said they have more. Over the past year, consumers have struggled with high inflation and rising interest rates, economic forces that have made it harder to save and more painful to borrow. 

Absent an emergency fund, the average household may struggle to cover an unexpected expense. In the new survey, only 43 percent of respondents said they would cover a surprise $1,000 expense with savings, suggesting that many consumers don’t have even that much money saved up.  

Of the remaining group, the largest share said they would cover the cost of a surprise expense with a credit card. 

Financial planners suggest families amass enough emergency savings to cover three to six months, enough time to find a new job or navigate a health crisis. In the Bankrate report, however, more than two-thirds of respondents said they would worry about making it through a single month of joblessness.  

Bankrate analysts offered three tips for building an emergency fund, actionable even in a time of inflation and rising interest rates: 

First, calculate how much emergency savings you need. For a baseline figure, add up your monthly bills and multiply by three. 

Second, open a savings account only for emergencies, separate from your other accounts but easy to access if the need should arise. 

Third, set a realistic monthly budget for saving. Consider an automatic monthly transfer into your emergency account. Think about taking on a “side hustle” for extra cash: Sell stuff online. Become a tutor. Walk dogs. 

The new Bankrate survey was conducted by polling partner SSRS from Jan. 20-23 and included 1,032 respondents. The margin of error for total respondents was +/-3.7 percentage points.

Tags

More Personal Finance News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Rihanna’s Super Bowl show clocks more FCC complaints than Sam Smith’s ...
  2. Mike Lindell says he will sue McCarthy for sharing Jan. 6 footage only with ...
  3. Democrats erupt with fury after Republican questions ‘loyalty’ of Rep. Chu 
  4. ‘Parent’s worst nightmare’: Florida woman must give birth despite baby ...
  5. DeSantis’s office says he will boycott NBC, MSNBC over Andrea Mitchell ...
  6. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  7. Cops are moving to Florida — and it’s not just for the sunshine
  8. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  9. Biden faces political threat with East Palestine train derailment
  10. Putin’s wartime bluster obscures Russia’s precarious future
  11. Marianne Williamson confirms she will run for president in 2024
  12. Putin ally fires back at Biden’s Poland speech with nuclear warning
  13. These 6 countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine war
  14. State lawmaker vows to filibuster all bills until GOP withdraws ...
  15. White House: Russia may provide Iran with fighter jets
  16. North Korea flies cruise missiles in figure-eight patterns amid US, allies ...
  17. How the US could respond if China gives lethal aid to Russia
  18. East Palestine residents file class-action against Norfolk Southern
Load more

Video

See all Video