IRS extends tax-filing deadline for states hammered by storms

by Julia Mueller - 04/04/23 10:22 AM ET
FILE - The exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington, on March 22, 2013.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
The exterior of the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington is shown in this March 22, 2013 file photo.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is extending the tax-filing deadline for Americans in states affected by devastating storms and tornadoes that swept the South and Midwest last week.

Arkansas storm victims now have until July 31 to file federal individual and business tax returns, the IRS announced Monday. The deadline to make tax payments has also been pushed to the end of July.

The agency previously announced extended tax deadlines for several states where residents have been affected by severe storms in recent weeks and months, including Mississippi, California, New York, Alabama and Georgia.

In Arkansas, the relief extends to individuals who reside or have a business in Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski counties. The IRS also says it will work with taxpayers who live outside the designated disaster areas but “whose records necessary to meet a deadline that occurs during the postponement period are located in the affected area.”

The IRS said those needing even more time to file their taxes beyond July should request an extension before the original April 18 deadline.

At least 32 people died in the latest crushing storms across the South, Midwest and into the Northeast, including at least five people in Arkansas. President Biden approved a disaster declaration in the state earlier this week. 

