Personal Finance

Almost 6 in 10 living paycheck-to-paycheck: survey

by Julia Mueller - 04/11/23 10:57 AM ET
Almost 6 in 10 U.S. adults in a new poll report they’re living paycheck-to-paycheck amid an economic landscape fraught with inflation and recession fears.

A CNBC-Momentive survey on financial confidence found that 58 percent of Americans say they’re living paycheck-to-paycheck, and that 70 percent said they feel stressed about their personal finances. 

Nearly 80 percent of respondents making less than $50,000 and 74 percent making between $50,000 and $99,999 said they’re stressed about their finances. And even among those making $100,000 or more, 57 percent still said they’re stressed. 

Nearly 80 percent of respondents making less than $50,000 say they’re living paycheck-to-paycheck, compared to just 32 percent of those making $100,000 or more. 

Across all income brackets, 59 percent of respondents cited inflation as a contributor to their financial stress.

More than 40 percent cited “economy-wide instability,” and roughly 35 percent cited rising interest rates and a lack of savings. Nearly a third cited medical and health care bills. 

Conducted March 27-31, the survey polled 4,336 U.S. adults and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

