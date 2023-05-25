trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Personal Finance

More Americans pessimistic about retirement: Gallup

by Jared Gans - 05/25/23 10:50 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 05/25/23 10:50 AM ET
Getty Images

More Americans are pessimistic about retirement than at any point in the past decade, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday. 

The survey showed that 43 percent of current nonretirees expect to live comfortably in retirement, a drop of 5 points from last year and the lowest since 2012, when the figure was 38 percent. The optimism over retiring comfortably had hit a recent high of 57 percent in 2019, before the pandemic.

But the percentage of current retirees who indicated that they are living comfortably was much higher: 77 percent. That percentage has stayed relatively stable over the two decades that Gallup has polled the question. 

Pollsters found some disparities in different demographics’ optimism about retirement. Half of men polled said they expect to live comfortably, but only 36 percent of women said the same. 

A majority of those 18-29 years old said they expect to have enough money to live comfortably, while just less than 40 percent of those 30-49 and 50-64 said they do. Almost 60 percent of respondents with a college degree said they expect comfortable retirement, but only 35 percent of non-college graduates said they think they will have comfortable living. 

The poll also noted a gap between the different sources of funding that current retirees rely on and that nonretirees expect to rely on. 

Almost 60 percent of retirees said Social Security makes up a major source of their retirement income, but only a third of nonretirees said they expect it to be for them. Work-sponsored pension plans were the second-most common source of retirees’ income, listed by 28 percent of respondents.

More nonretirees (48 percent) expect to rely on a 401(k), individual retirement account, Keogh plan or retirement savings account than any other source. These private accounts were listed as the third-most common source of retirement income by retirees. 

Gallup said in its analysis that the drop in nonretirees’ expectations might be a result of their difficulty saving money while prices are high with inflation and uncertainty about the future of Social Security. An analysis earlier this year indicated that the largest trust fund for Social Security could run out as soon as 2033. 

“Meanwhile, current retirees’ reports of living comfortably are unshaken, with a strong majority continuing to report that they are financially secure,” Gallup said. 

The poll was conducted from April 3-25 among 1,013 adults. The margin of error was plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Tags 401(k) Gallup Retirement savings social security

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Personal Finance News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  2. Democrats seek unlikely debt ceiling savior: Mitch McConnell 
  3. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  4. Is Iran unlocking the gates to Armageddon?
  5. GOP senator vows to delay debt ceiling deal lacking ‘substantial reform’
  6. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  7. Supreme Court curbs EPA power to protect some wetlands
  8. Five takeaways from Ron DeSantis’s glitch-ridden campaign launch
  9. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  10. Why GOP candidates are piling on DeSantis — not Trump
  11. Battle rages in Texas between AG Paxton and GOP-controlled House
  12. Iran shows off new ballistic missile
  13. White House seizes on Gaetz ‘hostage’ remark on debt ceiling
  14. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  15. What does the growing GOP primary field mean for Trump?
  16. Bipartisan senators call for probe into reports of price gouging by defense ...
  17. How US farmland became a battleground in the fight against China
  18. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
Load more

Video

See all Video