Democrats raise $12 million after Supreme Court leak of draft abortion opinion

Democrats have raised $12 million through a small-donor fundraising platform after a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court showed the court’s conservative majority was preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark precedent enshrining abortion as a constitutional right.

Act Blue, a small-donor fundraising initiative that supports Democratic candidates, reported the $12 million was raised from the time of the leak on Monday night through midnight on Wednesday. Donors supported a wide variety of organizations that support abortion rights.

“Abortion funds, reproductive justice groups both big and small, & candidates who will fight GOP efforts to restrict abortion access” were included, Act Blue tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Abortion rights advocacy organizations eligible for donations on Act Blue’s website include Planned Parenthood affiliates, the Abortion Care Network and the National Institute for Reproductive Health. Act Blue also supports Democratic candidates up and down the ballot.

Politico published the draft opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito on Monday night, which showed the court’s conservative majority was prepared to overturn the 1973 precedent Roe v. Wade. Doing so would leave abortion rights up to individual states, a number of which have trigger abortion bans already in place.

Chief Justice John Roberts in a statement on Tuesday indicated the draft was authentic but said it did not represent the final views of the court.

President Biden on Tuesday called for Americans to vote in pro-choice candidates in the upcoming midterm elections to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law.

Democrats are seizing on the court leak to turn out voters and raise funds for the election. Democrats face an uphill climb in this year’s midterms in which they are seeking to hold on to slim majorities in the House and Senate. The president’s party typically loses seats in its first midterm election, and Biden has low approval ratings amid high inflation and rising gas prices.

The Democratic National Committee’s website now includes a pop-up for quick donations that reads: “There’s never been a more important time to fight for reproductive rights and elect Democrats in every corner of the country who are ready to do the same, but we can’t do that without you.”

Even before the leak, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America and EMILY’s List announced they were planning to spend $150 million on the 2022 midterms to support abortion rights.

The advocacy groups cited the incoming ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case involving a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi that spurred the draft opinion.

According to Business Insider, both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) sent out emails requesting donations, while the Republican National Committee issued a counterfundraiser asking supporters to” defend life, protect conservative judges and stop the far left.”