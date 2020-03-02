Climate group endorses both Sanders and Warren

The climate change group 350 Action announced on Monday that it is endorsing both Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThis week: House eyes vote on emergency coronavirus funding Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Judd Gregg: Trump and Pelosi — Who's crazy now? MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Buttigieg dropping out of presidential race Sanders, Warren tied in Massachusetts: poll MORE (D-Mass.) in the Democratic presidential primary.

The group, which works to get climate champions elected, has a "Climate Test" for candidates that both senators passed. It includes support for the Green New Deal and signing a no fossil fuel money pledge, among other issues.

“We cannot afford to wait till 2030 or even 2024. We must demand bold action from political candidates now. Senators Sanders and Warren have in their careers and this contest raised the level of debate in favor of climate justice,” 350 Action’s executive director, May Boeve, said in the press release.

Businessman Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerButtigieg dropping out of presidential race The Franken-Biden rises! Trump knocks Steyer after Democrat drops out of race: 'Go away' MORE was the only other candidate to pass the group’s test, but Steyer dropped out of the race on Saturday.

“Bernie is a fighter for economic justice and has made it a cornerstone of his campaign, and has consistently stood side by side with the climate movement. Elizabeth Warren’s model of strong feminist leadership deepens the political shift for the next generation — as someone who relentlessly speaks truth to power and wields her intellect against vested interests in our democracy,” Boeve said.

350 Action has also endorsed incumbents Sens. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John Markey Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Kennedy holds 6-point lead over Markey in Massachusetts Senate primary: poll Home state candidates risk losing primaries MORE (D-Mass.) and Jeff Merkley Jeffrey (Jeff) Alan MerkleyInterest rate caps are popular — for good reason Overnight Energy: EPA to regulate 'forever chemicals' in drinking water | Trump budget calls for slashing funds for climate science centers | House Dems urge banks not to fund drilling in Arctic refuge Democratic senators criticize plan that could expand Arctic oil and gas development MORE (D-Ore.) and Reps. Ilhan Omar Ilhan Omar Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Biden, Klobuchar to address AIPAC via video Bill banning menthol in cigarettes divides Democrats, with some seeing racial bias MORE (D-Minn.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezThis week: House eyes vote on emergency coronavirus funding Texas kicks off critical battle for House control Trump bemoans 'losing' to Greta Thunberg as Time magazine's 'Person of the Year' MORE (D-N.Y.), among several others.