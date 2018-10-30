Vulnerable Senate Dem open to legislation ending birthright citizenship

Sen. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyTrump to make final midterm push with 11 rallies in six days Poll: Senate candidates separated by less than 3 points in Florida, Arizona and Indiana Election Countdown: Latest glimpse at fundraising highlights Dem edge | Cook moves Menendez race to toss up | Heated Missouri Senate debate | O'Rourke scrambling to win Latino voters | Bloomberg spending big for Dem candidates | DNC talks 2020 debates MORE, the vulnerable Democratic candidate running for reelection in Indiana, said he was open to looking at legislation that would end birthright citizenship during a Tuesday debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I’m the only person on this stage who voted three times for a border wall. I voted against sanctuary cities. I’ve stood for secure borders with John McCain John Sidney McCainThe Memo: Trump base will be tested in midterms Streisand compares Trump to Humpty Dumpty: 'A fat egg' who will fall and crack Exiting the Russia nuclear treaty impacts military strategy in Asia MORE when in 2013, we passed legislation that would have provided an additional 20,000 border agents to the border," he said when asked about birthright citizenship.

"I heard you say that Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGraham: A GOP victory in Missouri Senate race would show 'Kavanaugh DID matter' Graham: The only people yelling at me ‘would turn the country into a mob’ Erdogan presses Saudi Arabia to reveal who gave order to kill Khashoggi MORE is going to put legislation forward" to rescind the law, Donnelly continued. "We have to take a look at that legislation."

"I’d want to see that legislation, make sure it was constitutional and review it first," he added.

Donnelly's Republican opponent Mike Braun also declined to commit his support to one side of the issue, but said that "if Lindsey Graham’s introducing it, it will be something I take a look at."

President Trump Donald John TrumpPittsburgh mayor: Our priority is funerals not Trump’s visit Trump says he will respond to 'some' of Mueller's questions Trump: ‘Dishonest’ to say I called all media ‘enemy of the people’ MORE made his intentions to use an executive order to end birthright citizenship known in an interview aired Tuesday. Legal experts quickly almost unanimously said that such a move would be unconstitutional and challenged in court.

Senate Judiciary Committee head Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyGrassley now 'nonchalant about defending Sessions' if Trump moves to replace him Grassley again refers Avenatti to DOJ for criminal investigation Critics are wrong on First Step Act that can fix criminal justice system MORE (R-Iowa) said Tuesday that changing birthright citizenship would take a constitutional amendment.

Recent polling of the Indiana Senate race gives Braun with a slim lead within the margin of error ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

Donnelly's campaign did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment.