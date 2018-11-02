Poll: Don Young, longest-serving House member, trails Dem opponent by 1 point

Alaska GOP Rep. Don Young Donald (Don) Edwin YoungCook shifts 8 House races toward Dems Alaska lawmakers must get serious about Jones Act repeal How the Trump tax law passed: GOP adds sweeteners MORE is trailing his Democratic challenger Alyse Galvin by 1 percentage point for Alaska’s sole U.S. House seat, according to a new poll.

Galvin leads Young 49 to 48 percent among likely voters in the the Alaska Survey Research poll, with 3 percent of respondents undecided.

Young, who has served in Congress since 1973, became the longest-serving current House member in December 2017 after Rep. John Conyers John James Conyers'Medicare for All' is as scary as it gets Former campaign aide to New Jersey governor says she was sexually assaulted by his ex-staffer Kavanaugh controversy has led to politicization of 'Me Too,' says analyst MORE Jr. (D-Mich.) announced his retirement.

The Alaska Republican subsequently took the ceremonial title of "Dean of the House," which is awarded to the longest continuously serving member of the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poll released this week found 44 percent of respondents had a negative view of Young, while 17 percent held a negative view of Galvin, a public education advocate who has never held public office.

Of respondents, 21 percent were neutral to Galvin and 22 percent did not know who she was.

The poll surveyed 500 likely voters and was conducted between Oct. 26-29. The poll has a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points, according to Talk Media News.