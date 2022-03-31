Climate activist Greta Thunberg releasing ‘The Climate Book’

Story at a glance Greta Thunberg is a 19-year-old climate activist known for spotlighting the harsh realities of climate change. Thunberg announced she’s releasing a new book, titled “The Climate Book.” It will highlight how threats to climate, environment and sustainability are all interconnected.

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is releasing a book that aims to help readers understand how threats to climate, environment, sustainability and Indigenous populations are all interconnected, titled “The Climate Book.”

Thunberg announced her new book on Twitter, writing that she had invited more than 100 leading voices from around the world, including scientists, experts, activists and authors, to create a book that holistically covered the climate crisis. “The Climate Book” will be released in October.

“All the facts and stories in this book are unnerving enough individually. But they too, are closely joined together- just like all of us. And once you start to connect them, understanding them as a part of a web of interlinked events, they quickly gain another, far more alarming meaning,” said Thunberg in a video posted to her Twitter account.

In an interview with The Guardian, Thunberg explained that she hoped her new book could be a “go-to source” for understanding the interconnected crises born out of climate change.

“The Climate Book” will also share the 19-year-old’s perspective on greenwashing, a phenomenon where corporations, businesses and brands advertise eco-friendly products and services to create the illusion of being eco-friendly. Global Citizen describes greenwashing as, “it falls into the space between labelling something as good for the environment, and it actually being good for the environment.”

Thunberg told The Guardian that she believes greenwashing is one of the biggest problems facing climate change as it keeps people in the dark about the real issues at stake.

“Right now, we are in desperate need of hope. But hope is not about pretending that everything will be fine,” said Thunberg to The Guardian.

“The Climate Book” will become Thunberg’s third published book with publishing house Penguin Random House.

The teenager has a reputation for highlighting the harsh realities of climate change, most recently criticizing world leaders outside of the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, last November. Thunberg tweeted that taking “small steps in the right direction, making some progress or winning slowly, equals loosing.”

That came after she joined a large protest outside the COP26 conference and called on world leaders to make real changes to curb greenhouse gas emissions and cut out fossil fuels. She also called on banks to stop funding climate “destruction.”

Thunberg began her climate activism in 2018 after she started a school strike that became a global movement knows as “Fridays For Future.” That inspired school strikes for climate action in more than 150 countries, involving millions of students. Since then, Thunberg has spoken at climate rallies across the world, including at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the U.S. Congress and the United Nations.

In 2019, Thunberg was named Time’s Person of the Year while also being nominated for a Nobel Peace prize.

