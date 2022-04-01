Americans are split on whether April Fool’s Day pranks are amusing or annoying: poll

Story at a glance Adults under 30 are the only age group to say they are more amusing. But while 60 percent of men under 30 find humor in the shenanigans, only 42 percent of women in the age range said the same. Overall, the gap widens between the ages of 30 and 44 – with 48 percent of the age group finding pranks annoying.

Americans are evenly split on whether they find April Fool’s Day pranks amusing or annoying, a recent poll found.

A YouGov poll conducted March 20-21 found that 45 percent of U.S. adults are amused by the holiday’s pranks, compared to 47 percent who find these jokes annoying.

Adults under 30 are the only age group to say they are more amusing.

The poll asked three questions: “When it comes to April Fools’ Day pranks in general, which of the following comes closest to your view?;” “In general, do you like or dislike pranks being played on you?;” and “In general, do you like or dislike playing pranks on other people?”

There is a decided gendered split within the under 30 age group. While 60 percent of men under 30 find humor in the shenanigans, only 42 percent of women within the age group said the same.

Overall, the gap widens between the ages of 30 and 44 – with 48 percent in the group finding pranks annoying — before tapering back into a dead heat from age 45-64.

Americans who enjoy holiday jokes identify as pranksters themselves. More than three-quarters of people who said they like humorous elements of the day find pleasure in taking part in the antics. But almost 60 percent do not like being on the receiving end.

YouGov polled 3,695 U.S. adults from March 20 at 5:00 pm EST and Sunday March 21 at 5:00 pm EST, and it had a margin of error of 2.6 percent.

