Teens stopped by police more likely to disengage from school, study shows

Story at a glance Researchers analyzed more than 13,000 diary entries from 387 students aged 13 to 17 across five public school districts in Pittsburgh, who submitted reports online daily over 35 days. They found that 9 percent of students were stopped by police during the study period. Black teens reported more intrusive interactions, although researchers did not find a significant difference in the rate of stops across racial groups.

Teens who are stopped by law enforcement are more likely to disengage from school the following day, according to a new study.

Researchers analyzed more than 13,000 diary entries from 387 students aged 13-17 across five public school districts in Pittsburgh, who submitted reports online daily over 35 days. They found that 9 percent of students were stopped by police — including officers at the schools — during the study period.

Student disengagement after police stops included missing some or all of classes the following day and a lack of focus.

Black teens reported more intrusive interactions, although researchers did not find a significant difference in the rate of stops across racial groups.

“Police officers use their own discretion to decide which people to stop and frisk in their aim to reduce crime,” lead researcher Juan Del Toro said in a news release. “However, many of these practices result in racial disparities in policing and stop-and-frisks.”

But students who said they were negatively affected by stops were no more likely to be stopped by police the following day, which “helps refute common stereotypes that only ‘bad kids’ are stopped by the police,” Del Toro said.

Del Toro noted that police stops could lead to more long-term consequences for students, including lower grades, lower test scores and lower chance of getting into college.

The team concluded that law enforcement officials should undergo training on how to handle interactions with children and teens alongside community efforts to help youth succeed in school and their daily lives.

The study was published on April 4 in the online journal Developmental Psychology.

