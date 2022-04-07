Disney creating over a thousand affordable housing units in Central Florida

Story at a glance Disney is converting 80 acres of its land in Central Florida into an affordable housing complex. Located within Orange County, the development will hold over 1,300 units. Nationally, no state has an adequate supply of affordable rental housing for the lowest income renters.

Disney is taking 80 acres of its land in Central Florida and converting it into a new affordable housing development and will make it available to qualifying Florida residents and Disney cast members.

In an announcement on Thursday, Disney said its planned affordable housing development will include over 1,300 units and will offer residents a variety of home choices that are affordable and attainable. It will be located in Orange County, Florida near Flamingo Crossings Town Center, a retail and dining complex, as well as near good schools.

“The lack of affordable housing is affecting many people across our country, including right here in Central Florida. With this initiative, we’re lending a hand to make a real and meaningful impact in our community by tapping into the best of our company’s strengths. This is the right opportunity and the right time to take action,” said Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort, in a statement.

Disney intends to use a third-party affordable housing developer to build the development and said it will bring the same innovation, expertise and attention to detail the entertainment company is known for.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition found that no state has an adequate supply of affordable rental housing for the lowest income renters—in Florida, only 28 affordable and available homes per 100 extremely low-income renter households were identified.

The Shimburg Center for Housing Studies at the University of Florida also found that between 2000 and 2018, the state added hundreds of thousands of rental units but lost 96,125 units renting for $1,000 or less.

Florida’s Orange County, where Disney intends to build its affordable housing complex, has about 64,000 low-income, cost burdened renters—which accounts for 30 percent of the entire county’s renters.

Other corporations are also pledging to help the national affordable housing shortage, with Amazon announcing in March it would be giving away close to $82 million in loans for affordable housing construction near two public train stations in the Washington, D.C. area.

