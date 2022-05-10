The privatization of space is taking off, but not everyone is over the moon

In 2030, NASA plans to retire the International Space Station. Launched into orbit in 2000, the station has begun to show its age, from equipment failure to air leaks.

Humans are not leaving space, though. NASA has partnered with numerous companies to design and build private space stations, which NASA will lease space on. These commercial stations represent a new phase of space exploration and inhabitation, with proponents of privatization saying it will lead to lower costs, more research and development, and a robust space economy, and critics pointing to the risks: lack of accountability, labor issues, environmental damage, and more.

