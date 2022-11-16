Most Native American voters supported Democrats in midterm elections: report

Most Native American voters supported Democratic candidates during this year’s midterm elections, according to a new report from the Brookings Institution.

Brookings’ Midterm Voter Election Poll that Native Americans supported Democrats at slightly lower rates than they did in the 2020 presidential election, but still preferred blue candidates over their GOP counterparts across House and Senate races.

Native American voters were more likely than Black, Asian American or Latino voters to cast their ballots for Republican candidates — but were still less likely than white voters to do so, by 15 percent.

Native American voters backed Democrats at 56 percent in House races this year, and Republican candidates at 40 percent.

Just over half of Native American voters had the perception that Republicans “don’t care too much” about the demographic, and another 19 percent think the party is actively “being hostile” toward their community.

A slightly smaller share — 49 percent — think President Biden and Democrats don’t care much about Native American voters, and 12 percent think they’re behaving with hostility toward the community.

Native Americans have long sounded alarms about voter suppression affecting them. The Biden administration earlier this year issued guidance for agencies and local governments to try and boost turnout among the demographic, which can be key for Democrats in close races.

Conducted Oct. 26-Nov. 7 by the African American Research Collaborative, the poll surveyed 500 Native American voters and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.