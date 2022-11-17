Almost half of psychologists in new survey say they are unable to meet demand

Almost half of psychologists in the U.S. say they are unable to meet patient demand as the interest in and need for mental health services continues to climb three years into the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new survey.

A report from the American Psychological Association (APA) found that 46 percent of psychologists feel they’ve not been able to meet demand, and 45 percent feel burned out.

Demand for psychological services has been on the rise since the start of the pandemic, and 38 percent of psychologists in the survey reported they’re working more now compared with the beginning of it. Fifty-three percent say they’re working more than they did 12 months ago.

A full 60 percent of psychologists have no openings for new patients, even though new patients appear to be flocking to offices.

Forty-six percent of psychologists said they saw an increase in the last year in new patients aged 13-17, and around 40 percent saw an uptick from both patients age 18-25 and patients under age 13.

More than a third of psychologists said they’ve seen an increase in demand from the transgender and gender-nonconforming populations and from populations living with chronic illness, at 38 and 35 percent, respectively.

Around 20 percent of psychologists saw an increase in patients of color; the increase was even greater, at 29 percent, for White or European American patients.

Patients are most often needing treatment for anxiety or depressive disorders, or trauma and stressor-related disorders, with 79 percent of psychologists saying they saw an increase in patients needing help with anxiety since the start of the pandemic.

The APA’s 2022 COVID-19 Practitioner Impact Survey was conducted between Sept. 20 and Oct. 7 and surveyed 2,295 psychologists in the United States.