Transgender people more likely to face anxiety during pandemic: research

Transgender people were more than two times as likely than cisgender people to struggle with anxiety or depression during the coronavirus pandemic, according to new research from the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law.

About 65 percent of those who identify as transgender reported symptoms of anxiety during the pandemic, while just 27 percent of cisgender people said the same.

Another 58 percent of transgender people said they experienced symptoms of depression during the pandemic, compared to 22 percent for those who identify as cisgender.

Transgender people were also more likely to experience severe psychological distress than cisgender people during the pandemic, 41 percent to 12 percent, according to the UCLA report.

Researchers compiled data from the U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey, which includes data from several federal agencies to ascertain the social and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic on American households.

Jody Herman, a senior scholar of public policy at the Williams Institute and an author of the new study, said that “health and economic disparities for transgender people pre-date the pandemic and have persisted throughout.”

“More data about transgender individuals from federal surveys, like the Household Pulse Survey, are needed to better understand and address their needs,” Herman said in a statement.

Transgender people, particularly transgender youth, are much more likely to struggle with a mental illness and have an alarmingly high suicide rate.

At the same time, transgender youth are caught in a cultural battle between Democrats and Republicans as more conservative states push to restrict or ban books about LGBTQ+ people, block transgender youth from participating in school sports and forbid doctors from providing gender-affirming care.

The UCLA study highlights ongoing disparities between transgender people and cisgender people in nearly every sector of society.

Nearly half of transgender people reported a difficulty with household expenses during the pandemic, compared to 32 percent of cisgender people, according to the report.

Roughly 30 percent of those who identify reported being in poverty, compared to 17 percent of those who identify as cisgender.

During the pandemic, transgender people were also more likely to not have health insurance and to be out of work in the past week.

The study had some limitations, including that data was limited to survey respondents who answered questions about sex and gender identity.