Most single Americans say dating has been harder since the pandemic, ‘not going well’

Story at a glance Seven in 10 Americans say their dating lives are not going well, new data shows. Around 44 percent of single Americans are active on the dating market, but only 32 percent said in this group they are looking for a committed relationship. Another 16 percent said they are looking for casual dates.

The coronavirus pandemic has made an already difficult dating scene even more challenging for single Americans, with nearly 7 in 10 saying their dating lives are not going well.

New survey data from the Pew Research Center found that 63 percent of Americans who identified as “single-and-looking” said dating has gotten harder during the pandemic even though two-thirds polled in 2019 admitted their dating lives left much to be desired.

Around 44 percent of single Americans are active on the dating market, but only 32 percent in this group said they are looking for a committed relationship. Another 16 percent said they are looking for casual dates.

Although the pandemic has exacerbated the challenges to dating life, most single Americans say the pandemic has not affected what they’re looking for. But single Americans under 30 were most likely to say the pandemic has made them more interested in commitment.

Our country is in a historic fight against the coronavirus. Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Slightly more than 77 percent of the total U.S. population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 65.6 percent are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Yet 56 percent of single U.S. adults polled said a person’s vaccination status mattered when considering whether to go on a date. Still, the number varies widely by political affiliation, as 82 percent of Republican respondents say vaccination status doesn’t matter compared to 41 percent of Democrats who said the same.

Meanwhile, more than a quarter of single American adults who are neither looking for a date or relationship cite coronavirus exposure as primary concern.

The survey measured the responses of 2,616 U.S. adults between Feb. 7-13 who were not married, living with a partner, or in a committed relationship.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

OMICRON LASTS LONGER ON SURFACES AND SKIN THAN PREVIOUS VARIANTS: STUDIES

FORMER EDUCATION SECRETARY CALLS FOR CANCELLATION OF DEBT FOR ALL STUDENT LOAN HOLDERS

TEXAS HAS ENOUGH WIND AND SOLAR POWER TO REPLACE COAL ALMOST ENTIRELY

HERE ARE THE LAWMAKERS THAT REPRESENT THE LARGEST UKRAINIAN COMMUNITIES IN THE US

NASA’S MARS HELICOPTER WILL CONTINUE FLYING ON RED PLANET