UFC to pay fighters bonuses in cryptocurrency

Fighters participating in Pay-per-view Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events will soon be eligible for fan-based bonuses paid out in cryptocurrency.

Crypto.com and the UFC announced Thursday the new Fan Bonus of the Night. These bitcoin bonuses will be awarded to the top three fighters — as chosen by fans — during each Pay-per-view event.

“Central to our partnership with UFC is creating the most unique and compelling ways for fans to connect with the sport and their favorite athletes,” Steven Kalifowitz, Chief Marketing Officer of Crypto.com, said in a news release.

Bitcoin payouts will be given in addition to traditional UFC bonuses with $30,000 for the first-place fighter, $20,000 for second place and $10,000 for third.

Voting for the Fan Bonus of the Night will take place online and be open to users across the globe — each getting three votes per Pay-per-view. Fans can begin voting during prelim events and cast their votes up to an hour after the end of the main event.

“Crypto.com has been an official UFC partner for less than a year, and I’m telling you they are already one of the best partners we’ve ever had,” UFC President Dana White said.

“They’re constantly coming up with new ideas about how we can work together to connect with the fans. This new Fan Bonus of the Night is an awesome way to get fans more engaged in our events while rewarding the fighters for bad-ass performances.”

The Fan Bonus of the Night will debut Saturday, April 9.

