DeSantis revokes Disney parks’ special status

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on April 22 signed into law a bill stripping Disney’s Orlando-area theme parks of their long-held municipal autonomy. The Reedy Creek Improvement District covers 38.5 square miles and includes Walt Disney World and Epcot Center.

The action by DeSantis follows Disney’s suspension of political contributions in Florida elections.

Disney, in turn was responding to Florida’s new Parental Rights in Education Law — commonly known by its opponents’ label “Don’t Say Gay” — which prohibits some classroom discussions about gender and sexual orientation.

