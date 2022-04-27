Enrichment Arts & Culture

Elon Musk says he’ll set Twitter free, but some say it’s not so simple

by TheHill.com

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Musk, who is now Twitter’s largest shareholder and newly appointed board member, may have thoughts on a long-standing request from users: Should there be an edit button? On Monday evening, Musk launched a Twitter poll about whether they want an edit button. More than 3 million people have voted as of Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The poll closes Tuesday evening Eastern time. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP)

Does free mean anything short of an actual threat is OK?

Major social media platforms have, in general, arrived at policies prohibiting hate speech and misinformation, and have pulled the plug on repeat offenders — most notably former President Trump.

Elon Musk finds that approach too heavy-handed, and in the Twitterverse he now owns, the only restriction would be that you’re not allowed to break the law.

Easing off the moderation could make Twitter a very different environment, and not everyone is eager for a change.

