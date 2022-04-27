Elon Musk says he’ll set Twitter free, but some say it’s not so simple

Does free mean anything short of an actual threat is OK?

Major social media platforms have, in general, arrived at policies prohibiting hate speech and misinformation, and have pulled the plug on repeat offenders — most notably former President Trump.

Elon Musk finds that approach too heavy-handed, and in the Twitterverse he now owns, the only restriction would be that you’re not allowed to break the law.

Easing off the moderation could make Twitter a very different environment, and not everyone is eager for a change.