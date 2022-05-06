Controversial YouTube star Kevin Samuels dies

Story at a glance Controversial YouTube star Kevin Samuels has passed away at the age of 56 a close personal friend told The Source. Samuels was best known for his often offensive relationship and lifestyle advice. Samuels was reportedly found unresponsive in his home, but an official cause of death has yet to be released.

Controversial YouTuber Kevin Samuels has died at the age of 56.

A close personal friend of Samuels, Melanie King, said she received “family confirmation” that the self-described “relationship guru” had died, The Source reported.

Samuels was allegedly found unresponsive in his home, according to BLS. But his death has yet to be officially confirmed.

Samuels was best known for the misogynistic comments towards women, particularly women of color, he made on his channel where he would give out relationship and lifestyle advice.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

In April, Samuels sparked social media outrage after calling unmarried women 35 years old and older “leftovers.”

“If you have made it to 35 and you are unmarried, you are a leftover woman…you are what is left. Men know that there is likely something wrong with you whether you want to hear it or not,” said Samuels. “I am telling you the truth that you don’t want to hear. Men know that there is likely something wrong with you—that you can not be an adjustable six or higher—35 and unmarried. Something wrong with you. That’s where men automatically coming at it.”

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

PAUL AS FRODO: THE BEATLES WANTED TO MAKE ‘THE LORD OF THE RINGS’ MOVIE, DIRECTOR PETER JACKSON REVEALS

‘HAMILTON’ STAR LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA FIRES BACK AT CANCEL CULTURE

WAR ERUPTS OVER NEW MARVEL BLOCKBUSTER’S GAY SUPERHERO

‘PARKS AND RECREATION’ ACTOR CHARGED WITH VANDALIZING GEORGE FLOYD STATUE