Here are five things to know about the late YouTuber Kevin Samuels 

Story at a glance Controversial YouTuber Kevin Samuels has died, his mother confirmed. The “relationship guru” was 56 years old at the time of his passing. Samuels was known for his videos in which he gave advice on relationships, dating and lifestyle, some of which came under harsh criticism for being allegedly misogynistic.

Controversial relationship YouTuber Kevin Samuels has died, his mother confirmed to NBC Friday. A report from the Atlanta Police Department states a woman called 911 early Thursday for Samuels after he complained of chest pain and collapsed in his Atlanta apartment.

By the time police arrived firefighters had found Samuels unconscious on the floor of his home on East Paces Road NE and attempted CPR, the document states. An ambulance later brought Samuels to Piedmont Hospital.

Here are a few things to know about the influencer:

Samuels had a major social media following

The self-described image consultant had over 1.4 million subscribers to his YouTube channel where he dished out dating, relationship and lifestyle advice. Samuels also had 1.2 million followers on his Instagram account and over 39,000 Twitter followers.

His opinions could be polarizing

Samuels’ advice on love and lifestyle was not for everyone and received criticism for his comments about Black women and dating. The influencer sparked outrage among some last month after stating in one of this YouTube videos that unmarried women 35 and older were “leftover” women. In his last video posted to Instagram, entitled “Modern Women are a Party of 1?” Samuels was critical of college educated women who choose to not settle in relationships. “Why are so many modern women holding out? What are you holding out for?” Samuels asks in the video. “Whatever it is ladies, it ain’t working and the net result of it is you become a party of one.”

He worked with the rapper Future

In February, the “dating guru” sat down for a fake therapy session with rapper Future in the music video for his single “Worst Day.” In in Samuels talks to Future about his addiction to spoiling women he dates with lavish gifts.

He got his start in public relations

Before launching his YouTube channel, Samuels worked in public relations and image consulting and recommended fragrances and shoes for men to attract women, according to NPR. He started giving out relationship advice via his YouTube channel in 2015.

The exact cause of his death is still unknown

Rumors about Samuels’ death began circulating on social media Thursday night with his mother confirming to NBC on Friday that the 56-year-old had indeed died. Although an Atlanta police department report states that Samuels experienced chest pain before he was taken to Piedmont Hospital in an ambulance, it remains unclear what his cause of death was.

