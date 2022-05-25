The five best US cities to find a summer job, according to Wallet Hub

Story at a glance Wallet Hub evaluated 180 markets across the U.S along 22 metrics to find both the best and worst cities to find summer work. A second Florida city, Fort Lauderdale, secured the site’s No. 2 spot. Montgomery, Ala., Baton Rouge, La., and Columbus, Ga., were ranked among the five worst U.S. cities to find a summer job.

Summer, the prime season for young adults to make a little extra cash, is less than a month away, and Wallet Hub recommends these five cities for seasonal employment.

Wallet Hub evaluated 180 markets across the U.S. by measuring more than 22 indicators of a prospect employees outlook, including median income of part-time workers, the availability of summer jobs and the percentage of residents who are vaccinated, to find both the best and worst cities to find summer work.

The best place to work this summer is Orlando, Fla. — home to Disney World and Universal Studios. Orlando tied for first in the number of available jobs.

A second Florida city, Fort Lauderdale, secured the site’s number two spot. Columbia, Md., Scottsdale, Ariz., and Juneau, Alaska, rounded out Wallet Hub’s top five.

Three southern cities — Montgomery, Ala., Baton Rouge, La., and Columbus, Ga., — were ranked among the five worst U.S. cities to find a summer job.

Experts interviewed by Wallet Hub gave the site a few tips for young adults entering the seasonal job search.

“Start by figuring out why you want a job,” said Dave Ulrich, a business professor at the University of Michigan and a partner at the RBL Group. “Is it to get money? To learn a skill or have an experience? To spend time with friends? Once you know why you want a job, the best way to find a job is through your network.”

When asked what type of jobs applicants or interns should pursue, Ulrich advised prioritizing skills over money.

“If the internship is more about skills and experience than money, do not obsess about the pay; work for the experience,” Ulrich said. “You are building your resume, not your bank account and the company or individual you choose should be someone respected in your career path.”

