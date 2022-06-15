Most journalists worried about future of US press freedom: study 

Story at a glance A new report published by the Pew Research Center examined working journalists’ opinions about the state of the news business. One key finding of the study was that more than half of the journalists surveyed said they were worried about the potential of press freedom being restricted in the country. For years, the U.S. was a model of press freedom, but a cultural shift has taken place that resulted in more attacks against media workers.

More than half of journalists are worried about future restrictions on press freedom, according to a Pew Research Center report published Tuesday.

According to the survey, 57 percent of journalists are “extremely” or “very” concerned about the possibility of press restrictions being imposed in the United States.

The survey of nearly 12,000 working journalists states that those in the news business are also concerned about widespread misinformation and politically like-minded people getting news from the same sources.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

When asked to describe the industry in a single word, 72 percent of survey respondents used a word with a negative connotation, with some of the most commonly used words being “struggling” or “chaos,” the report states.

While the United States was once a model of press freedom, journalists have become greater targets of ridicule and violence in recent years. One example of this was the rate of attacks and arrests of journalists during the eruption of mass protests that took place after the killing of George Floyd.

In the ensuing protests — which took place in spring and summer of 2020 — there were 400 incidents of journalists being attacked and 129 arrests, according to the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker.

Those numbers represent an 11-fold and 15-fold increase from 2019, according to Press Freedom Tracker data.

The number of reported attacks on journalists dropped in 2021 but still remained much higher than years prior to 2020. The Press Freedom Tracker logged 144 incidents of assault against journalists last year.

In part, the prevalence of misinformation has created a culture within the country where some Americans feel that they cannot trust journalists, and that shift has resulted in animosity towards media workers, according to Reporters Without Borders.

In the Pew survey, journalists showed that they are aware of the mistrust the public has of the news with only 14 percent stating that they think the U.S. public has a “great deal” or a “fair” amount of trust in the information they get from news outlets.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

ENTIRE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESIGNS IN MISSOURI

UN CALLS FOR US, OTHERS TO END ‘IMPUNITY’ FOR POLICE VIOLENCE AGAINST BLACK PEOPLE

RACIAL CONTROVERSY ERUPTS AROUND ROYALS AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE

PRINCIPAL ESCORTED OUT OF HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION AFTER DELIVERING FIERY SPEECH