Alaska most patriotic state in the country, study says

Story at a glance Wallet Hub released a report Monday ranking the most and least patriotic states. The personal finance website ranked Alaska as the most patriotic state in the nation and Arkansas as the least patriotic. Each state’s patriotism ranking was based on the average of 13 graded indicators like veterans per capita, Peace Corp member per capita and the percentage of adults who voted during the 2020 presidential election.

Patriotism is a difficult concept to quantify, so the personal finance website compared each state across 13 indicators of patriotism including veterans per capita, average number of military enlistees, Peace Corp members per capita and percentage of adult residents who voted in the 2020 presidential election.

All 13 indicators fell into one of two categories, military engagement and civic engagement, according to the Wallet Hub.

Every city received a grade for each indicator based on a 100-point scale, with 100 being the highest score. Each city’s weighted average across all metrics was then used to calculate each state’s overall score, which study crafters then used to compile their ranking.

So, each state could have a top score for an individual category but come in low on the list of most patriotic states. For example, New Jersey ranked No. 1 for the most adults to vote during the 2020 presidential election but came in at 38 for most overall patriotic state.

On average, “Blue” states, or those that tend to vote in support of the Democratic party, were more patriotic than “red” states, according to the report.

Here are the top 10 most patriotic states in the nation according to the report:

Alaska

Montana

Virginia

North Dakota

Oregon

Maryland

Hawaii

Vermont

New Hampshire

Iowa

And here are the 10 least patriotic states:

Arkansas

New York

Rhode Island

Florida

Massachusetts

Connecticut

Indiana

Alabama

Pennsylvania

Louisiana

