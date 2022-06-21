Summer solstice has arrived. How much daylight will your city get? 

Story at a glance The summer solstice began at 5:14 a.m. Tuesday morning, marking the start of a new season in the Northern Hemisphere. The day marks the beginning of winter everywhere south of the equator. Places that are closer to the North Pole will experience longer hours of sunlight on Tuesday.

The summer solstice is happening today, Tuesday June 21, marking the official start to summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

The June solstice, which started at 5:14 a.m., takes place when the Earth is at a point in its orbit where the North Pole is at its maximum tilt toward the sun — about 23.5 degrees — according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

This extreme tilt causes the sun to be at its highest point in the sky, over the Tropic of Cancer, resulting in the longest day and shortest night of the year.

Everyone in the country will get to enjoy extra hours of sunshine on Tuesday, but just how many extra hours depends on latitude. Areas that are closer to the North Pole will experience longer hours of sunlight today.

For example, Albany, N.Y.m will get 15 hours and 19 minutes of daylight today, while Washington, D.C., will only get 14 hours and 54 minutes, according to the Almanac’s sunrise and sunset tracker, which has created a tool for users to check how long daylight will last in their hometowns.

But while the Northern Hemisphere celebrates the extra sunshine in warm weather, the June solstice marks the beginning of winter everywhere south of the equator.

