More than a third of Americans can work from home full time

Most Americans enjoy some flexibility in their work schedules while more than a third can work entirely from home after the pandemic disrupted traditional workforce practices, according to a survey published on Monday.

McKinsey’s American Opportunity Survey found 58 percent of the workforce has some degree of choice in where they perform their jobs. Thirty-five percent of respondents with remote options said they are allowed to work off-site full time and another 23 percent can work anywhere part time.

But 13 percent of workers surveyed said they choose to work in the office despite being offered hybrid models.

The survey also shows most workers with remote options take advantage of the flexibility. Around 87 percent of workers given the option to work from home do so at least three days per week. Some respondents said they work from home five days a week even if their employer offers a slightly modified schedule.

The online poll, which measured the responses of more than 25,000 U.S. adults, was conducted by Ipsos from March 15 to April 18.

Americans desire to work from home is also a theme among recent graduates, as a separate survey shows most are looking for a better work-life balance through hybrid work options from potential employers.

Graduates participating in a recent survey from BestColleges emphasized that employers set an example for their employees, saying there should be a variety of hybrid and remote working options.

