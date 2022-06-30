Here’s what Americans plan to do this Fourth of July

Story at a glance About a third of those surveyed said they plan to stay home and relax, while 4 percent will be travelling. Smaller numbers plan to use the holiday weekend to do chores, and 9 percent of participants plan to do personal yard work and landscaping projects. But others whose holiday time is spent working will be on the clock for their employer.

Fourth of July celebrations are right around the corner, leaving millions of Americans with a three-day weekend to attend cookouts, watch fireworks or visit family and friends.

A new online YouGov survey, measuring the online responses of 1,500 U.S. adults, found Americans plan to attend some form of gathering, whether at barbecue with friends or a smaller party with family. Yet about a third of those surveyed said they plan to stay home and relax, while 4 percent will be travelling.

Smaller numbers plan to use the holiday weekend to do chores, and 9 percent of participants plan to do personal yard work and landscaping projects.

But others whose holiday time is spent working will be on the clock for their employer with 8 percent saying they have have to work.

Analysts predict that Americans whose holiday weekend plans include barbecues will feel inflation’s pinch as they expect the average cookout price to increase by 17 percent, or about $10 from last year’s cost.

American Farm Bureau Federation analysts said the price hikes stem from ongoing supply chain disruptions, inflation and the war in Ukraine.

Consumers this holiday weekend will see a 36 percent rise in the price of two pounds of ground beef and a 33 percent hike on the price of 2 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breasts. A pack of 8 hamburger buns increased by 16 percent.

But, overall, Americans plan to spend less this year, according to a separate survey. The recent survey from personal finance website WalletHub shows two-thirds of Americans plan to spend less on holiday celebrations than last year.

