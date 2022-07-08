Here are the best cities for singles in the US

Story at a glance A Zillow analysis found Wichita, Kansas ranks highest among 100 metro areas throughout the country for single Americans. The city boasts the lowest median rent prices and is the most affordable. Four of the top 10 cities on the list were located in Texas.

If you’re single in the United States and looking for companionship, you may want to consider Wichita, Kansas as the destination for your next move.

According to a new report from Zillow, the city of 390,000 ranks the highest in the country for singles, followed by Austin, Texas; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Denver, Colorado; and San Antonio, Texas.

The country’s 100 largest metro areas were ranked based on density of singles, available rental listings, and rental affordability using U.S. Census Bureau data.

For budget-conscious singles, Wichita ranked highest in these categories, marking the only city on the list with a median rent price below $1,000. Among the top 10 cities, it was the most affordable when considering a single person’s median income.

Median rents included in the analysis ranged from $966 to $2,788 per month. Although Wichita did not have the largest population of singles, the city’s affordable housing leaves residents with disposable income to spend on social activities.

The rise of remote work brought along increased housing opportunities, explained Zillow home trends expert Amanda Pendleton in a press release.

“If untethered from an office, singles can move to places that offer more affordability and a vibrant singles scene. Metro areas like Wichita, where your housing dollar stretches further, are particularly appealing at a time when, nationally, rents are nearly 16% higher than last year,” she said.

Rounding out the top 10 list were Houston, Dallas, Seattle, Washington, D.C.; and Boston, respectively. Among the top 10 cities, Dallas had the highest number of single residents.

A slim majority of renters in the country report being single and never married, while these individuals tend to have lower household incomes.