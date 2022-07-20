Drinking coffee before shopping could make you spend more

Story at a glance Researchers initiated the study to measure the effect of caffeine on a shopper’s behavior. The experiment found that caffeine also affects the types of purchases consumers make, as those who drank regular coffee tended to buy more items meant for enjoyment. “From a consumer perspective, while moderate amounts of caffeine consumption have positive health benefits, there can be unintended negative financial consequences of caffeine intake on spending,” they wrote.

Drinking coffee or another caffeinated beverage before shopping could lead consumers to spend more money at the store, according to a new study.

Researchers from University of South Florida, European University Viadrina, Louisiana State University, SKEMA Business School and Neoma Business School initiated the study to measure the effect of caffeine on a shopper’s behavior.

One experiment in the study involved 300 shoppers at two separate stores in Spain, half of whom were given a complimentary coffee containing the usual amount of caffeine in a traditional cup. The other half were offered decaf or water.

Researchers found that those given caffeine in the range of 25 mg to 200 mg “spent significantly more money and bought a higher number of items.”

The experiment found that caffeine also affects the types of purchases consumers make, as those who drank regular coffee tended to buy more items meant for enjoyment. Researchers noted, based on previous studies, that the energy created by caffeine consumption could affect a customer’s excitement over a product.

But there was little difference between the two groups’ habits concerning the types of basic household items purchased.

“From a consumer perspective, while moderate amounts of caffeine consumption have positive health benefits, there can be unintended negative financial consequences of caffeine intake on spending,” the researchers wrote. “Hence, consumers trying to control impulsive spending should avoid consuming caffeinated beverages before shopping.”

“Overall, retailers can benefit financially if shoppers consume caffeine before or during shopping and that the effects are stronger for high hedonic products,” they continued. “This is important for retailers to factor in to determine the proportion of hedonic products in their stores. Policy makers may also want to inform consumers about the potential effects of caffeine on spending.”

Healthy adults can safely drink up to 400 mg — or four cups — of brewed coffee daily, according to Mayo Clinic.

