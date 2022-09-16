‘Saturday Night Live’ gets its first nonbinary cast member

Story at a glance Actor and comedian Molly Kearney will join the cast of ‘Saturday Night Live’ as the show’s first nonbinary featured player. Kearney, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, recently starred in Amazon’s “A League of Their Own” and was selected for Comedy Central’s “Up Next” showcase in 2019. They are joined by Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker, in the new lineup.

The actor and stand-up comedian Molly Kearney will join the cast of ‘Saturday Night Live’ for its 48th season, becoming the late-night sketch comedy show’s first nonbinary featured player.

Kearney, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, was previously selected for Comedy Central’s “Up Next” showcase in 2019 and more recently appeared in the Amazon series “A League of Their Own,” a loose remake of the 1992 film of the same name.

Kearney can also been seen in Disney+’s “The Mighty Ducks.”

They are joined by Marcello Hernandez, a comedian and writer who was selected as a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy in 2022; Michael Longfellow, who was featured on Netflix’s “Introducing …” showcase and NBC’s “Bring the Funny;” and Devon Walker, who was selected for Comedy Central’s “Up Next” showcase in 2017 and has written for Freeform’s “Everything’s Trash” and Netflix’s “Big Mouth” in the new lineup.

The four new cast members will replace longtime players Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat, as well as newcomer Aristotle Athari, who all departed ‘Saturday Night Live’ following the show’s season finale in May.

In 2012, McKinnon made ‘Saturday Night Live’ history as the series’ first openly lesbian cast member.

The 48th season of SNL premieres on Oct. 1 on NBC.