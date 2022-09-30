Poll: Most Latinos think Democrats care about them, Republicans less so

Story at a glance

A new survey from the Pew Research Center found that most adult Latinos in the United States think that the Democratic Party cares about Latinos and works hard to get their votes.

The survey also found that a substantial number of respondents don’t think there is a huge difference between either party.

Researchers noted that while the political party affiliation of Latino votes has shifted over the past few years, adult Latinos registered to vote in the United States still tend to lean Democrat.

Most adult Latinos in the United States think the Democratic party works harder for their votes and cares about them compared to Republicans, a new poll from the Pew Research Center shows.

The poll published earlier this week was the result of an August online survey of 3,029 Latino adults about their views on U.S. political parties and the key issues leading up to November’s midterm elections.

Out of the survey respondents, 53 percent said they would vote for or are leaning toward their congressional district’s Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Meanwhile, 28 percent said they would vote for the Republican candidate and only 18 percent admitted that they would vote for another third-party candidate or were unsure of who they would vote for.

Most of the Latino adults that took part in the story expressed positive views of the Democratic Party with 71 percent saying that the party “works hard for Latinos’ votes” while 63 percent said that it “really cares about Latinos.”

According to the survey, 60 percent of Latino adults believe the Democratic Party represents the interests of people like them.

Meanwhile, only 34 percent of respondents said they feel the Republican party “really cares about” Latinos but 45 percent said they believe the party works hard to get Latino votes.

But while the bulk of Latino respondents have something positive to say about the Democratic Party not all of them do.

In the report, Pew researchers note that 34 percent of respondents said that they do not think the Democratic Party really cares about Latinos.

A few respondents expressed disappointment in both political parties with one in five respondents, or 22 percent, stating that they didn’t believe either party really cared about Latinos in the United States.

Even though former President Trump gained more Latino votes in the 2020 election than four years earlier, Latino political party affiliation has only shifted slightly over the past few years, according to researchers.

Historically, adult Latinos tend to lean toward the Democratic Party more than the Republican Party, and the new survey shows that that is still the case.

In the survey, Pew researchers found that 64 percent of respondents aligned with the Democratic Party while 33 percent leaned Republican, an almost two-to-one margin.