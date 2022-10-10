Kanye West under fire for antisemitic post

Story at a glance Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has received criticism for making multiple antisemitic posts on social media. Over the weekend, the artist had his Twitter account locked after he said he was going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” The comment comes after a controversy-filled week for the artist who launched the newest season of his fashion line by wearing a white t-shirt with the words “White Lives Matter” on it.

Ye’s account was suspended after tweeting that he was “going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” the rapper tweeted, according to Deadline. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

The comment has since been deleted by Twitter.

Ye’s social media suspension follows a controversy-filled week for the rapper which began after the artist launched the ninth season of his YZY clothing label at Paris on Monday wearing a t-shirt decorated with the phrase “White Lives Matter”on it.

Conservative Black pundit Candace Owens wore a matching shirt next to the rapper at the fashion premiere.

The move immediately received backlash, with the Anti-defamation League calling the phrase “hate speech.”

“Power. Disloyalty. Greed. Deicide. Blood. Denial. Anti-Zionism. All of these are antisemitic tropes that we break down in our #AntisemitismUncovered Guide,” the ADL stated in a tweet. “Many of these myths have influenced [Kanye West’s] comments recently, and it’s dangerous.”

Fellow Rapper Sean Combs took the social media to also call the artists stating in an video posted to Instagram that Ye “did not rock” with the slogan.

“All lives matter – but that Black Lives Matter, don’t play with it. Don’t wear the shirt. Don’t buy the shirt. Don’t play with the shirt. It’s not a joke,” he said.

In response, Ye tweeted a screenshot of what looked messages sent via Instagram to Combs over the shirt. When combs asked Ye to stop, the artist formerly known as Kanye West replied with “Ima use you as an example of to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence.”