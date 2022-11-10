Here are 15 companies offering discounts to military personnel this Veterans Day

Story at a glance

On Veterans Day, a host of restaurants will offer discounts to veterans and active duty service members.

Some discounts extend to military spouses.

Below is a list of 15 eateries offering deals on Veterans Day this Friday.

Friday marks Veterans Day in the United States, the annual recognition of the nation’s veterans and the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.

America is home to around 19 million veterans and 1.4 million active duty service members. Here are 15 companies offering discounts and deals to military personnel:

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Applebee’s will offer a free meal from a special menu to all veterans and active duty service members

Chili’s is offering a free in-person meal to veterans and active duty members.

Denny’s will provide a free grand slam meal to veterans and those with a valid military ID between 5 a.m. and noon.

Dunkin’ will give a free donut to all military personnel at participating locations.

Golden Corral will offer a free dinner to military personnel on Military Appreciation Night, taking place Monday Nov. 14, from 5 p.m. to closing.

Hooters will allow all military personnel to eat for free from a special menu with the purchase of a beverage.

IHOP is offering a free stack of pancakes for veterans and active duty military between 7 am and 7 pm.

Krispy Kreme will provide veterans and active duty military with a free donut and small hot or iced coffee.

Little Ceasars is offering a free lunch combo to all military personnel from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Olive Garden will offer veterans and active duty members a free meal from a special menu.

Outback Steakhouse will offer a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage to veterans, active service members and their spouses for dine-in meals only.

Red Lobster is offering all military personnel a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time. The meal is available for dine-in or take out.

Red Robin will offer veterans and active duty military members with a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger when they dine-in restaurants.

Starbucks will offer a free 12-oz hot or iced coffee to all veterans, military personnel and military spouses.

Wendy’s is offering free breakfast combos to those with a valid military ID or Veterans Advantage card.

A full list of military discounts and deals offered on Veterans Day can be found here.