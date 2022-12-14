Survey: over half of ‘quiet quitters’ have found better work-life balance

Story at a glance

Over half of “quiet quitters” say they now have a better work-life balance, according to a new survey.

In a recently released LendingTree survey, 57 percent of respondents who identified as “quiet quitters” say they have found a better work-life balance.

“Quiet quitters” refers to those who decide not to go above and beyond in the workplace and instead choose to complete the minimum requirements of their jobs.

Discussions about quiet quitting, a trend linked to pandemic-related burnout, swamped social media platforms like TikTok and Twitter over the summer.

As part of the survey, LendingTree asked over 2,000 U.S. consumers about their experiences with quiet quitting.

Quiet quitters who are working parents with underage children were the most likely to say that the trend has improved their work-life balance.

According to the survey’s findings, 65 percent of respondents who were working parents with children younger than 18 years old said they had achieved a better work-life balance since quietly quitting.

But the survey also found that only 22 percent of workers think that the quiet quitting trend is positive. Meanwhile, 30 percent believe that it is negative, and 49 percent are neutral about it.

“Critics of the movement say you may be better off addressing whatever issues you might have head-on, sharing your concerns with your employer in hopes of improving your situation rather than just mentally checking out,” said LendingTree Chief Credit Analyst Matt Schulz, who called the trend “passive-aggressive.”

“If you can’t resolve your issues with your employer, it may make sense to find another job that you might find more engaging or motivating. However, you can’t know if a problem is fixable if it’s never really openly addressed in the first place.”