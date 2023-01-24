The cheapest Super Bowl ticket is $5,000. Here’s what you could buy instead

Story at a glance

The cheapest price of a single ticket to the Super Bowl is around $5,000 on most purchasing platforms.

Those prices could potentially get higher as we approach game day on Feb. 12.

That money would go a long way in other aspects of life, from rent to cars to vacations.

The Super Bowl matchup isn't even set yet, but ticket prices are already through the roof.

The cheapest price of a single ticket is around $5,000 on most purchasing platforms. Those prices could potentially get higher as we approach game day on Feb. 12.

Super Bowl LVII will occur at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. As of Monday, here’s how much the cheapest tickets were (before fees) on Ticketmaster and other websites:

Ticketmaster: $6,150

StubHub: $5,236

SeatGeek: $5,164

GameTime: $4,815

VividSeats: $4,652

TickPick: $5,368

Getting closer to the field will cost even more, as Super Bowl tickets in the lower levels go from $8,000 to $35,000 on Ticketmaster’s website. Ticketmaster is the official ticketing partner of the NFL, according to the company’s website, while others are secondary markets.

While plenty of die-hard football fans might be happy to pay nearly $5,000 (or more) on a ticket, there are plenty of perhaps more practical ways to spend that cash if you’re not dead-set on going to the Super Bowl.

Going on a nice vacation

Instead of using that money on one ticket, those funds can be used on a vacation, which averages about $1,919 per week for one person in the U.S., according to real estate company Pacaso. A vacation for two people will typically cost about $3,838 per week.

That average cost includes the price of a domestic plane ticket, airport parking, rental car, and gas, but does not include money that will be spent at your destination or hotel.

Paying several months’ rent

The cost of even the cheapest Super Bowl ticket would cover most people’s rent or mortgage payments for multiple months. Even in pricey California, where the median rent is $2,950 according to Zillow, that $5,000 would get you far.

California’s average rent is 41% higher than the national median, so the money would go significantly further elsewhere. The price of the cheapest Super Bowl ticket would get you about two months’ rent in Chicago, two-and-a-half months’ rent in Austin, Texas, and five months in Oklahoma City.

The national average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,169 and the average for a two-bedroom apartment is $1,339, according to a study from Credit Karma.

Buying a used car

If you’re in the market for a used car — and you’re not too picky — you could pick one up for around the price of a Super Bowl ticket.

According to Cars.com, a 2001 Cadillac Eldorado ESC in Northern California was listed at $5,995 as of Jan. 23. The car has 87,384 miles on it, but it’s priced below the average market price of $6,641.

A listing on CARFAX also has a 2015 Fiat 500 Pop with 145,191 miles at just $4,750.