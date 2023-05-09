Get a free McChicken at McDonald’s for one day only

Story at a glance

(WSYR) — Love chicken sandwiches? How about free chicken sandwiches?

If so, you can head to McDonald’s for a free McChicken.

The restaurant chain has announced a one-day-only deal, offering the sandwich for free to McDonald’s customers all day Wednesday — but there’s a catch.

(Courtesy of SHIFT Communications)

To get your free McChicken (regular or spicy), you have to order using the McDonald’s app, though no purchase is necessary.

The deal is offered to new and existing users of the app at participating McDonald’s, though first-time app users will earn three times the rewards points.

McDonald’s customers can pay on the app using a debit or credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal or Venmo. The app is available for both Android and Apple devices.

