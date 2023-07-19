Community, hobbies, money more important to Americans: Gallup

Story at a glance

Americans are placing more importance on community activities, hobbies and money than they did 20 years ago, a new Gallup poll shows.

Health and family are still what Americans value the most in their lives, according to the poll.

But the percentage of adults who say community activities are “extremely” or “very” important to them has gone up by 23 percentage points since 2002.

What Americans view as important in their lives is changing, with U.S. adults valuing hobbies, money and community more than they did 20 years ago, according to a new Gallup poll.

The share of American adults reporting that community activities are “extremely” or “very” important to them has jumped by 23 percentage points over the last two decades, according to the poll’s findings.

In 2002, 32 percent of American adults said community activities were “extremely” or “very” important to them. Now, 55 percent say they are.

The percentage of men and women who have placed more value on community activities over the years is about equal, but views on the importance of such activities has varied among age groups, poll findings show.

The importance of community activities has grown the most among middle-aged adults, or those 35 to 54 years old, according to the poll.

The percentage of middle-aged adults who say community activities are “extremely” or “very” important to them has gone up by 31 points since 2002.

Now, 59 percent of 35- to 54-year-olds say that community activities are “extremely” or “very” important to them, compared to 28 percent in 2002.

Meanwhile, the percentage of young adults placing more value in community activities has increased by 19 percentage points over the last two decades, with 52 percent of young adults saying community activities are “extremely” or “very” important to them.

Similarly, 53 percent of older adults, those 55 and up, say community activities are “extremely” or “very” important to them.

In 2002, 36 percent of older adults said the same, according to the poll.

The percentage of U.S. adults valuing hobbies and money has also shot up since the early 2000s.

Now, 61 percent of U.S. adults say their hobbies and recreational activities are “extremely” or “very” important to them and 79 percent say the same for money.

But two decades ago, 67 percent of U.S. adults said money was “extremely” or “very” important to them, and 48 percent said the same for hobbies and recreational activities, the poll found.

While the percentage of U.S. adults valuing money has risen equally among men and women of different ages, the same is not true for hobbies.

Hobbies and recreational activities have grown more important in the lives of young adults in particular over the years.

In 2002, 45 percent of 18- to 34-year-olds said hobbies and recreational activities were “extremely” or “very” important to them. By 2023 that number reached 66 percent, poll findings show.

