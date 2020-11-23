The Hulk might be more known for the damage he can do, but actor Mark Ruffalo is trying to fix the world — at least a bit.

The "Avengers" star turned 53 on Sunday and celebrated COVID-style: at home with a bubble bath and breakfast in the bathroom. But even celebrities have wants, and in Ruffalo's case it is donations to the Solutions Project, an organization that awards grants to local community organizations working to address climate change.

And to celebrate my 53rd birthday, the first 53 Solutions Project x @CZND purchases will come with a photo signed by yours truly, with 20% of proceeds supporting The Solutions Project Snag yours now! https://t.co/eRA0qVHIco pic.twitter.com/RVrqlGH66s — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 22, 2020

The organization recently partnered with CZND, an e-commerce platform, on a series of lapel pins by a Black-owned family manufacturer based out of New Orleans. Twenty percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Solutions project, and the first 53 purchases come with a photo autographed by Ruffalo, one of several major Hollywood funders.

The self-described "climate change advocate" also had one extra wish that only one person can grant: the first Native American Secretary of the Interior.

I have one final Birthday wish...

Please @JoeBiden appoint @RepDebHaaland as Secretary Of The Interior and began to walk down the path of healing America’s first wounds. #ItsTime

A Push Emerges for the First Native American Interior Secretary https://t.co/iCIJdLzWOJ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 23, 2020

