  • Actor Mark Ruffalo plays the Hulk in the "Avengers" film series and adaptations.
  • The actor is also a vocal advocate for the environment in the fight against climate change.
  • For his 53rd birthday, Ruffalo donated his signature to a fundraiser for the Solutions Project.

The Hulk might be more known for the damage he can do, but actor Mark Ruffalo is trying to fix the world — at least a bit.  

The "Avengers" star turned 53 on Sunday and celebrated COVID-style: at home with a bubble bath and breakfast in the bathroom. But even celebrities have wants, and in Ruffalo's case it is donations to the Solutions Project, an organization that awards grants to local community organizations working to address climate change. 

The organization recently partnered with CZND, an e-commerce platform, on a series of lapel pins by a Black-owned family manufacturer based out of New Orleans. Twenty percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Solutions project, and the first 53 purchases come with a photo autographed by Ruffalo, one of several major Hollywood funders. 

The self-described "climate change advocate" also had one extra wish that only one person can grant: the first Native American Secretary of the Interior. 

