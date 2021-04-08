The co-founder of Elon Musk’s company Neuralink tweeted on Saturday that the startup has the technological advances and savvy to create its own “Jurassic Park.”

“We could probably build Jurassic Park if we wanted to,” Max Hodak tweeted Saturday. “Wouldn’t be genetically authentic dinosaurs but [shrugging emoji]. maybe 15 years of breeding + engineering to get super exotic novel species.”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

In the film “Jurassic Park,” scientists working for a wealthy industrialist are able to genetically engineer dinosaurs and are working toward opening a theme park to showcase them when things go wrong.

Launched in 2017, Neuralink works on creating brain-computer interfaces with the hopes to one day help those afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, paralysis and spinal cord injuries, among others.

In August 2020, Musk debuted Gertrude, a pig that Neuralink had implanted a small computer chip in its brain. The chip was planted near the part of the brain that controls its snout, so as Gertrude ate, a computer showed waves and spikes being emitted from the chip, monitoring Gertrude’s neural response.

Hodak didn’t further explain what technology Neuralink could use to engineer the long-extinct dinosaurs.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

ELON MUSK COULD START IMPLANTING COMPUTER CHIPS IN HUMANS’ BRAINS THIS YEAR

IN A BREAKTHROUGH RESEARCHERS IDENTIFY CANCER CELLS BY THEIR ACIDITY

NEW BIOINK GETS SCIENTISTS CLOSER TO BEING ABLE TO PRINT HUMAN ORGANS

TEAR GLANDS MADE IN A LAB CAN PRODUCE TEARS

22-YEAR-OLD MAN RECEIVES WORLD’S FIRST SUCCESSFUL TRANSPLANT OF FACE, HANDS