New music from Selena to drop next month, 26 years after her death

Story at a glance The queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla Perez, was shot and killed on March 31, 1995, at the age of 23.

Her father announced that a new Selena album is expected to be released next month.

The record will feature 13 songs, with new arrangements crafted by Selena’s brother, A.B. Quintanilla, and the album art designed by her sister, Suzette Quintanilla.

New music will be coming from the queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla Perez, nearly 26 years after her death.

Abraham Quintanilla, Selena’s father, announced that a new Selena album is expected to be released next month during an interview with Latin Groove News.

“Selena has been gone 26 years now,” her father said. “The public still remembers Selena. They haven’t let go of her. They’re waiting for a project like this to come out, and I know it will be well-received by the public.”

The new album, much like when the Grammy-winning artist was alive, was created with help from her family. The record will feature 13 songs, with new arrangements crafted by Selena’s brother, A.B. Quintanilla, and the album art designed by her sister, Suzette Quintanilla.

According to her father, Selena’s 13-year-old voice was digitally altered to mimic her voice from just prior to her death for one of the included songs.

The record will be released by Warner Music.

Selena’s fan club president and boutiques manager, Yolanda Saldivar, shot and killed her in a Corpus Christi, Texas, motel on March 31, 1995. She was 23 years old, just shy of her birthday on April 16.

“I said right after she passed away that I was going to try to keep her memory alive through her music, and we have done that,” Abraham Quintanilla said. “Twenty-six years later, Selena is very present in today’s music world.”

