Most Americans still hold religious beliefs despite drop in church attendance

Story at a glance The Deseret News “Faith in America Survey,” conducted by The Marist College Poll, found that 54 percent of Americans believe in the Biblical God.

This includes one-third of those who said they do not practice a particular religion.

Polling shows church attendance over the past decade has declined significantly.

Most Americans claim to hold religious beliefs despite a decline in church attendance and other spiritual practices, according to a recent survey.

The Deseret News “Faith in America Survey,” conducted by the Marist College Poll, found that 54 percent of Americans believe in the Biblical God, including one-third of those who said they do not practice a particular religion. Seven out of 10 respondents considered themselves to be spiritual regardless of whether they practice a religious faith.

“While the state of religion is continually changing, our study found that the majority of Americans still hold core religious beliefs and draw moral guidance from their families and their faith traditions,” Hal Boyd, executive editor of Deseret National, said in a news release.

“The vast majority of Americans, 7 in 10, believe the country would be better off if we prayed for each other. And most Americans say the U.S. Constitution was inspired by God,” Boyd continued. “Despite headlines that emphasize religion’s decline, faith remains a strong moral force in American life.”

But church attendance over the past decade has declined significantly, the polling shows. A Marist poll from April 2011 found that 52 percent of American attended a religious service at least once per month. This year’s polling data shows only 40 percent reported attending church services at the same rate.

There is also a consensus belief between religious and non-religious Americans alike that “the nation’s moral compass is pointed in the wrong direction.” Yet the poll showed a decided political split between Democrats and Republicans on the matter — with 90 percent of Republican respondents saying it’s pointed the wrong directions compared to 51 percent of Democrats who said the same.

Still, the poll concluded there was no difference between religious and non-religious respondents in their views that a religious belief is not required for morality, with more than 90 percent in each group arriving at that conclusion.

The survey measured the responses of 1,653 U.S. adults between Jan. 19-26.

