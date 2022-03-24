Bill Murray to launch biographical NFT collection

Story at a glance Bill Murray has partnered with the viral site The Chive to create a line of NFTs.

Called the “Official Bill Murray NFT 1000,” each token will include a “unique” image of Murray along with a personal anecdote from the actor, verifying previous stories about him and revealing new ones.

The first 100 NFTs are expected to launch in April.

Bill Murray has partnered with the viral site The Chive to create a line of NFTs of the renowned actor that will offer a glimpse into his life and stories.

According to Chive Media Group co-founder John Resig, a meeting between the two in late 2016 sparked the idea.

“I asked Bill’s thoughts about all the Bill Murray stories swirling about,” Resig said in Chive’s announcement. “Bill gave a surprisingly candid answer, ‘I like them just fine, I was even present for a few.’ Bill leaned in with that mischievous twinkle in his eye, ‘But there are more stories out there, better stories.’”

Those who own one of the Murray NFTs will not only have the NFT itself, but they will also receive “access to a club that provides once-in-a-lifetime experiences with the man, the myth, the legend.”

“We’re only minting 1,000 unique Bill Murray NFT’s – EVER,” said Resig. “Bill is taking this journey with us.”

