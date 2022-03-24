Nearly a third of young adults live in a multigenerational home

Story at a glance Nearly 18 percent of the U.S. population live in multigenerational households — four times as many than in 1971.

Young Americans make up the highest share of the U.S. population living in a multigenerational household, according to new survey. The study found financial issues topped the list of reasons for this living arrangement.

Pew Research, analyzing census bureau data, found that nearly 18 percent of the U.S. population lives in multigenerational households — four times as many than in 1979.

A new survey from the center shows that young people aged 25-29 comprise the greatest portion at 31 percent. Around 37 percent of young men and 26 percent of young women within this age group live in households that include several generations, compared to 19 percent of young adults aged 30 to 34.

The survey suggests adults live in multigenerational households for a number of reasons, including for caregiving purposes, finances, or as a result of delaying marriage and staying in school.

But the survey found financial benefits to be a primary factor influencing the group’s living situation, especially among lower-income adults.

Fifty percent of those surveyed and classified as lower income noted living with family members helps them at least a little financially. This is compared with 36 percent of middle-income adults and 24 percent of upper-income adults who said the same.

Parents, too, said multigenerational living situations affect their finances. But according to the survey, parents are more likely to say the arrangement hurts their finances, while 29 percent said it helps.

The nationally representative survey measured the responses of 9,676 U.S. adults, including 1,548 who live in multigenerational households, from Oct. 18-24, 2021 using Pew’s American Trends Panel.

