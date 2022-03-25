Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe portrait could become most expensive 20th century artwork to ever sell

Story at a glance American artist Andy Warhol’s iconic blue painting of Marilyn Monroe is set to go to auction in May.

Auction house Christie’s estimated the painting will sell in the region of $200 million.

That could make it the most expensive 20th century artwork to ever sell at auction.

Auction house Christie’s announced this week that “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” will lead its Marquee Week of sales in May and is estimated to sell in the region of $200 million. That would make it the most expensive 20th century artwork to ever sell at auction, as Christie’s described the artwork as, “one of the rarest and most transcendent images in existence.”

Warhol began creating silkscreens of Monroe following her death in August 1962, using bright colors to create reproductions of her visage, often with some of her features askew. By 1964, Warhol developed a more refined and time-intensive screen-printing technique, in direct contrast to the mass production he was famous for. According to Christie’s, this new technique was so difficult that Warhol never used it again for any of his other work.

Monroe died in 1962 at the age of 36 from an apparent overdose of sleeping pills.

“Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” is 40 inches by 40 inches and portrays Monroe with electric blue eyeshadow with a similar blue tone background.

The artwork has been exhibited all over the world, including the Guggenheim Museum in New York, the Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris and Tate Modern in London, among other international galleries and museums.

All proceeds of the iconic piece of art will go to the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation Zurich, which provides healthcare and educational programs to children all over the world. The sale of this one painting alone will likely constitute, “the highest grossing philanthropic auction since The Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller in 2018,” according to Christie’s.

“The most significant 20th century painting to come to auction in a generation, Andy Warhol’s Marilyn is the absolute pinnacle of American Pop and the promise of the American Dream encapsulating optimism, fragility, celebrity and iconography all at once,” said Alex Rotter, chairman of 20th and 21st century art at Christie’s.

