Apple TV+ becomes first streaming service to win best picture Oscar

Story at a glance The 94th Oscars was held on Sunday night.

Apple TV+ made history when it became the first streaming service to win the Best Picture award for “CODA.”

”CODA” also took home the awards for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.

The winning film, “CODA,” surrounds the life of a young teenage girl who is the “child of deaf adults,” as well as the only hearing person in her family. It was distributed by Apple TV+ on Aug. 13.

“On behalf of everyone at Apple, we are so grateful to the Academy for the honors bestowed on ‘CODA’ this evening,” Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video, said in a press release.

Best picture wasn’t the only award the film took home Sunday. Writer and director Siân Heder was honored with the Oscar for best adapted screenplay, while Troy Kotsur won best supporting actor, making him the first deaf man to win an Oscar for acting.

“We join our teams all over the world in celebrating Siân, Troy, the producers, and the entire cast and crew for bringing such a powerful representation of the Deaf community to audiences, and breaking so many barriers in the process,” Van Amburg added. “It has been so rewarding to share this life-affirming, vibrant story, which reminds us of the power of film to bring the world together.”

