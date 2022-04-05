Kids struggling with speech delays, writing and social skills since the pandemic

Story at a glance A new series of studies from a U.K.-based educational watchdog organization states that young children have struggled with speech and social skills during the pandemic. The four studies published Monday follow a number of reports on the status of education in England that were released in December. Some educational providers noted that some children were also delayed in learning how to crawl, walk or be potty trained.

More children are struggling with speech delays and responding to facial expressions, possibly due to limited social interaction during the pandemic, according to a new study.

The findings were among those outlined in a series of reports published on Monday by Ofsted, an educational watchdog organization based in England. The most recent bundle of reports — Ofsted also published a series in December — was based on evidence from about 280 inspections of schools with students of varying ages as well as focus groups with school inspectors.

While Ofsted Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman noted that progress has been made to address gaps in learning stemming from pandemic shutdowns and shifts to remote learning, she also said that “lingering challenges” remain.

“I’m particularly worried about younger children’s development, which, if left unaddressed, could potentially cause problems for primary schools down the line,” Spielman said in a statement.

During the pandemic, children have missed out on in-group activities such as hearing stories, singing and conversations. As a result, many children have spent longer than normal periods alone or on screens, with one study in JAMA Pediatrics claiming that kids’ screen time doubled during the pandemic.

According to the Ofsted reports, one provider said that children had started to speak in accents and voices similar to what they had heard while on an electronic device.

In addition, providers noticed that children lacked confidence in group activities, and some toddlers and preschoolers had trouble with sharing or taking turns.

Isolation stemming from the pandemic has also had an effect on children’s physical development, according to one of the series’ studies. Providers observed that some babies were learning to crawl and walk later than normal and that some children regressed in their level of independence and ability to take care of themselves.

As a result, some providers increased the amount of time children spent doing physical activities to help develop their gross motor skills.

The reports found that the pandemic continued to negatively affect school-aged children’s learning and that there were gaps in students’ knowledge of reading, writing and math. But more school leaders reported seeing these gaps close compared to earlier reports.

