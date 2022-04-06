How long can Biden pause student loan payments?

Story at a glance President Biden issued his fourth extension of the moratorium on student loan repayments Wednesday. The pause was issued through the HEROES Act, national emergency relief legislation that gives Biden broad executive authority. National emergency powers are meant to be short-term stop gaps and not used for longer term solutions.

President Biden has again extended the pandemic-inspired moratorium on student loan payments, marking the sixth pause since March 2020. Although lawmakers are pressuring the president to consider blanket loan cancellation for federal borrowers, the continual freeze raises a compelling question around executive authority: Can Biden, or any president, extend the moratorium indefinitely?

Biden’s fourth extension follows months of speculation about another freeze while the White House investigates ways to address the mounting student debt crisis that has left around 43 million borrowers on the hook for nearly $1.7 trillion. White House chief of staff Ron Klain emphasized early in March that for the first time, borrowers have not been obligated to make payments throughout a president’s term.

The moratorium on student loan repayments was first initiated by former President Trump following a national emergency declaration in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. After taking office, President Biden continued to extend that emergency state — issuing an extension of the national emergency in February.

That, in combination with national emergency relief legislation like the HEROES Act, has allowed Biden to pause student loan repayments, Sarah Sattelmeyer, project director for education, opportunity, and mobility in the Higher Education initiative at New America, told Changing America.

There are a slew of executive authorities that are triggered by a presidential declaration of a national emergency — including authority to permit the Department of Education to defer student loans.

The Secretary of Education can also waive or modify financial aid programs as the secretary deems necessary, “for the relief of an affected individual.”

However, national emergency powers are meant to be short-term stop gaps. They are intended to stay in place only as long as there’s an immediate crisis that can’t be addressed through either existing non-emergency power or through the regular legislation process, explained Elizabeth Goitein, co-director of the Brennan Center for Justice’s Liberty & National Security program, to Changing America.

“In practice, even though emergency declarations are supposed to be very limited to a very short period of time, they tend to drag on for years or even decades. And legally, there’s very little to stop that from happening,” Goitein said.

President Biden maintains the authority to continue pausing student loan payments as long as the U.S. remains under the declared emergency, Goitein added.

Keeping the country in a state of emergency has been done before, as Goitein noted that since 2001 the U.S. has consistently renewed the National Emergencies Act relating to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack.

“With that emergency declaration still in place, it provides an extremely convenient way for the government to expand the capacity of our nation’s military on an ongoing basis,” said Goitein.

Although the state of emergency gives the White House more flexibility, Goitein does not believe that is a good reason to extend it indefinitely.

The ongoing pause on student loan repayments could be politically advantageous for Biden, as it buys the president time to come up with a solution to the student debt crisis while relieving repayment responsibilities for indebted voters ahead of midterm elections.

How Biden will address student debt in the future is unclear, but the pressure to act is growing.

Debt Collective, an advocacy group with roots in the Occupy Wallstreet movement, has aggressively protested the federal government’s student debt crisis and advocated for Biden to take action with the stroke of a pen. The group laid out its argument based on a Yale Law paper on the matter that states the history of student debt, reasons for cancellation, and two bills introduced in Congress, “present the possibility that a substantial amount of public student debt cancellation could be undertaken without further legislation.”

The organization went so far as publishing an executive order for President Biden to sign that would cancel all federal student loans.

“President Biden has a magic wand that can create millions of new jobs, narrow the racial wealth gap, and liberate 45 million people crushed by student debt. This wand is authority legally granted by Congress,” said Debt Collective.

