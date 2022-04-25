Most young Americans support federal action on student debt: poll

Story at a glance A survey released Tuesday by the Institute for Politics at Harvard Kennedy School measured the responses of more than 2,000 U.S. adults between the ages of 18 and 29 from March 15-20. While a majority of young adults favor some action, 38 percent favor complete debt cancellation. President Biden said on the campaign trail he is willing to forgive at least $10,000 in federal student loan debt per borrower, although he has yet to propose such a cancellation while in office.

Young Americans largely favor some form of federal action on student loan debt, which has left almost 43 million Americans on the hook for nearly $1.7 trillion.

A survey released Tuesday by the Institute for Politics at Harvard Kennedy School found that nearly 85 percent of Americans under 30 favor some action. But only 38 percent are in favor of total debt cancellation.

Meanwhile, only 13 percent said the government should not change its student loan repayment policy.

The spring survey measured the responses of more than 2,000 U.S. adults between the ages of 18 and 29 from March 15-20.

President Biden said on the campaign trail he is willing to forgive at least $10,000 in federal student loan debt per borrower, although he has yet to propose such a cancellation in office. The president recently extended the pandemic-inspired moratorium on student loan payments — first introduced in 2020 — for a fourth time in his presidency.

Many Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.), have pressured the president to cancel up to $50,000 in student debt per borrower.

“We stood together to call on President Biden to extend the pause on student loan payments. Today, he delivered that critical relief to millions of Americans,” Schumer tweeted the same day Biden extended the repayment pause.

“And we’ll keep standing together for President Biden to use his existing legal authority to #CancelStudentDebt,” he added.

Biden’s latest extension of the repayment freeze included a bit of additional reprieve for borrowers without cancellation. All student loan borrowers currently in default — about 20 percent according to Education Department data, will be given a fresh start once the pause expires.

The “fresh start” would cut off penalties imposed on borrowers that could help them pay their bills and lift their credit scores, an important financial benchmark to secure a mortgage, a car loan and rental housing.

