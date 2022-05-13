NYC public schools to test students for dyslexia for first time

Story at a glance The city’s education department will launch two pilot programs this fall within its public school system, where 80 elementary schools and 80 middle schools will receive training to identify students with dyslexia and provide support. Each student enrolled in the schools will be screened. Dyslexia affects roughly 20 percent of the population and represents 80 to 90 percent of those with learning disabilities.

New York City public school students will soon be screened for dyslexia, a learning disorder that affects the way the brain processes language.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), who struggled with dyslexia while in school, announced the initiative alongside the city’s Department of Education Chancellor David Banks on Thursday.

“As a student, I struggled with identifying my dyslexia until long after leaving the public school system. Today, we are announcing the most comprehensive approach to supporting dyslexic students in New York City to prevent students from experiencing that disadvantage,” Adams said.

“By changing the way we approach dyslexia, we can unlock the untapped potential in students who may feel insecure about their dyslexia or any other language-based learning disabilities they may have.”

Dyslexia affects roughly 20 percent of the population and represents 80 to 90 percent of those with learning disabilities, according to The Yale Center for Dyslexia and Creativity.

The city’s education department will launch two pilot programs beginning in the fall within its public school system, where 80 elementary schools and 80 middle schools will receive training to identify students with dyslexia and provide support.

Additionally, by 2023 all K-12 teachers in the city’s public school system will participate in Made by Dyslexia’s two-hour introductory training. Teachers will also have access to “evidence-based reading programs” and will also receive support from embedded literacy coaches at all grade levels.

The DOE plans to have at least one school offering specialized instruction in each city borough by 2023.

“All students in New York and nationwide deserve the tools to succeed in the classroom,” Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said in a statement.

“These early screenings are a great step toward ensuring that each student is given adequate resources to achieve academic success. This new approach will help New York City public schools break down barriers, and I applaud Mayor Adams and Chancellor Banks for their work on this.”

